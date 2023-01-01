Zooey Deschanel is 'down' for New Girl reboot

Zooey Deschanel revealed that she is “down” for a New Girl reboot.

The 43-year-old actress recently told E! that she might be interested in being a part of a reboot of the hit show, which aired from 2011 to 2018.

When asked if she would consider it, Zooey, who played Jess Day in the sitcom, replied, “I’m down, yeah.”

While discussing the beloved series, the actress said, “It’s been such an incredible blessing and I think during COVID a lot of people went back and it felt I think something about it is like these friends."

“We’re so lucky we had such an amazing cast and such amazing writers and just everybody working on the show was so great so we were very lucky and I think there was just something about like seeing these friends that was very comforting,” the 500 Days of Summer actor reminisced.

In 2022, Zooey teased a reboot, saying that there was a chance the cast would return for a reunion. “I don’t know the answer, it feels like a 50% here and 50% there, so I’m not really sure,” she said in an interview with AV Club.

Although Zooey might be “down” for a reboot, her co-star Max Greenfield, who played Schmidt, is not as enthusiastic about the idea. Zooey explained that Max, 43, had gone straight into another sitcom, The Neighborhood, right after New Girl had ended.

“Maybe we you know, let him have a little break and then say like let’s revisit. I’m down for that,” the Yes Man actress added.