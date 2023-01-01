Conan O'Brien officiated his talk show sidekick's wedding

Conan O'Brien has served as wedding officiant for his former Late Night show sidekick, Andy Richter.

Andy, 56 - who tied the knot with Jennifer Herrera over the weekend - revealed the news to Page Six at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of First Time Female Director on Monday.

"I haven't mentioned this to anybody. Two days ago, he married me and my wife," the Madagascar star told the outlet. "I knew he had done it (before) because he married our wardrobe designer on our show. So I asked him to do it and he did it!"

He also described the wedding event as "like a low-key house party".

The actor and comedian has worked with Conan, 60, since 1993. Andy served as his sidekick on all three of Conan's network talk shows - Late Night, The Tonight Show, and Conan.

Andy was previously married to comedy writer Sarah Thyre for over 20 years before their divorce in 2019. They share two children: William and Mercy.

Other celebrities who attended the premiere of First Time Female Director included the movie's producer Amy Poehler, it's director Chelsea Peretti and her husband Jordan Peele.