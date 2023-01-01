Kristen Stewart writing 'really stupid' stoner comedy

Kristen Stewart is writing a "really stupid" stoner comedy with her screenwriter fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed during a conversation with The Idol star Rachel Sennott that she is working on a project with the Moxie co-writer.

"Me and my girlfriend are also writing something right now," Kristen said to Rachel for Interview Magazine. "Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f**king stupid. I think you'll like it."

The Twilight star also shared that they are starting a production company with their best friend.

"Our producer is our best friend. We're starting a company. I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, f**k that," she added.

The 33-year-old, who got engaged to Dylan in November 2021, told Vanity Fair last year that she and Dylan were working on a TV show that she will star in. It is not clear if this project is separate from the stoner comedy.

In addition to writing, Kristen has directed short films, including 2017's Come Swim and Boygenius: The Film, which was released in March. She is gearing up to direct her debut feature, The Chronology of Water, starring Imogen Poots.

She told Rachel in the new interview that she wants her feature directorial debut to have a small budget.

"I want my first movie to be a student film, even if it takes three years," she stated. "I'm also not going to make a movie for more than $5 million, because it makes me uncomfortable and they usually suck. But getting people to agree to do that is so hard."