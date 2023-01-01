Harrison Ford admits he enjoys 'being old'

Harrison Ford has insisted he enjoys "being old".

The Indiana Jones star, who turns 81 in July, told People magazine that he is glad to be his age.

"I don't want to be young again," he confessed in a recent interview. "I was young, and now I enjoy being old."

The Star Wars actor continued, "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age - richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you've been spending getting to being old - and there's a certain ease in it for me."

Harrison also told the outlet that while he is "very gratified" with his career, he never expected to reach the heights of fame he achieved.

"No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous. I just wanted to be an actor," the star admitted. "I never thought that I would be a leading man. I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle."

Harrison's latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hits cinemas on 28 June.