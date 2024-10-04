Zazie Beetz heaps praise on 'warm and kind' Joker co-star Lady Gaga

Zazie Beetz has heaped praise on her "warm and kind" Joker: Folie à Deux co-star Lady Gaga.

In the musical follow-up to 2019's Joker, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker alongside the Atlanta actress as his neighbour Sophie Dumond, while Lady Gaga joins them as Joker's love interest Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn.

Opening up about her new co-star in an interview with Variety, Zazie praised Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, for being welcoming on set.

"She's super warm and kind," she gushed. "I felt very welcome with her on set. She was doing her own character work and stuff, but she's a very grounded person. She's just Stefani."

The Deadpool 2 star also teased the musical element of the psychological thriller film and insisted that people don't know what to expect.

"I think people will be surprised. I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being musical," she divulged. "We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it's going to work really well."

In addition to Gaga, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener joined the Joker sequel in undisclosed roles. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, is due to be released in cinemas on 4 October 2024.