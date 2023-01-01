The Weeknd defends sex scene in The Idol

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye has defended the uncomfortable sex scene in the most recent episode of The Idol.

In Sam Levinson's new HBO drama, the Can't Feel My Face singer makes his acting debut as creepy nightclub owner Tedros, who has seemingly cast a spell over Lily-Rose Depp's pop star character Jocelyn.

During Sunday's episode, a fully-clothed Tedros sat making sexually explicit demands while a nearly nude Jocelyn writhed around on a bed, moaning with pleasure. Many viewers found the scene awkward and gross, with GQ calling it "the worst sex scene in history".

Defending the scene, Tesfaye insisted the audience wasn't supposed to find it sexy.

"There's nothing sexy about it," Tesfaye told GQ. "However you're feeling watching that scene, whether it's discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It's all those emotions adding up to: this guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."

Many social media users have questioned why Jocelyn would be seduced by such a sleazy character, and Tesfaye confirmed that Tedros is designed to be "a douchebag".

"He's despicable, a psychopath - why sugar coat it?" he added. "There's nothing really mysterious or hypnotizing about him. And we did that on purpose with his look, his outfits, his hair - the guy's a douchebag. You can tell he cares so much about what he looks like, and he thinks he looks good. But then you see these weird moments of him alone - he rehearses, he's calculated. And he needs to do that, or he has nothing, he's pathetic."

The Idol currently airs in the U.S. on Sundays.