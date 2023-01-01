Kevin Costner claims estranged wife is refusing to move out of house

Kevin Costner has claimed his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is refusing to move out of their house after filing for divorce.

The Yellowstone actor stated that following their divorce filing in May, Christine had 30 days to move out of their house, which is legally owned by him, under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The 68-year-old actor/director told the court that he believes Christine has not left the home to persuade him to give in to "various financial demands" that she is making.

In the documents, the actor alleged that he has given the designer over $1.2 million (£900,000) per his obligations under the prenup, and claimed that overall, he has given her approximately $1.45 million (£1.14 million) since their separation.

Additionally, the Dances with Wolves star said he is open to contributing $30,000 (£24,000) per month for a rental house and would be willing to add another $10,000 (£8,000) to cover Christine's moving costs.

The Field of Dreams actor insisted he owns all three of their homes, and according to the prenup, which was signed in 2004, she must leave them upon filing for divorce.

The pair got married in 2004 and Christine filed for divorce on 1 May. They share three children; Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

Kevin was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994.