Chris Pratt mourns the loss of Everwood co-stars Treat Williams and John Beasley

Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his late Everwood co-stars Treat Williams and John Beasley.

Beasley passed away on 30 May in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 79, and almost two weeks later, Williams died in a New York hospital after a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday. He was 71.

Pratt, who starred alongside the actors in the TV drama between 2002 and 2006, paid tribute to the late duo on Instagram on Tuesday.

"It's an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood," he began. "We're still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously. I learned a great deal from working with each of them. The Beasley family and Williams family will be in my family's prayers. May we see you again gentlemen."

He concluded his post by urging his followers to watch Williams' films Prince in the City, Hair, and Ten Things To Do in Denver When You're Dead, and Beasley's performances in The Apostle, Walking Tall, and Rudy.

Their Everwood co-star Emily VanCamp also paid her respects to Williams this week, writing, "The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

In addition, Everwood series creator Greg Berlanti posted on Instagram, "Your loss from this world, especially only weeks after the loss of the beloved John Beasley, is heartbreaking and inconceivable to me."

Meanwhile, Naomi Watts told her Instagram followers she was "heartbroken" over the loss of Williams, who she described as a "true gentleman" and "the best scene partner" in the upcoming TV show Feud.

"Treat, I didn’t know you nearly long enough, but it was enough for me to realize that the world has lost someone special," she added.