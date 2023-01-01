Tom Holland regrets not reaching out to Andrew Garfield after being cast as Spider-Man

Tom Holland admits he regrets not speaking to Andrew Garfield after being cast as Spider-Man.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, The Marvel star opened up about his friendship with fellow Spider-Man actors Andrew and Tobey Maguire.

The 27-year-old told the outlet that he regretted not reaching out to Andrew, who played the web-shooting hero from 2012 to 2014, after being named the new Peter Parker in 2015.

“That’s because of my naïveté as a kid,” he said.

“I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him. If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back.”

He added, “Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

The Uncharted star was able to connect with the English actor while filming the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which famously featured all three Spider-Men.

“It was wonderful,” Tom gushed. “Myself, Andrew, Tobey – we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys.”

There is talk of a Spider-Man 4 in the works, though no details have been released.