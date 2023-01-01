Treat Williams' daughter Ellie 'absolutely shattered' by his death

Treat Williams' daughter Ellie has been left "absolutely shattered" by the death of her father.

The Hair actor passed away at Albany Medical Center in New York on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont. He was 71.

In a Tuesday Instagram Story, the daughter of the late Everwood star broke her silence on his tragic passing.

"This is a pain I never felt. I am absolutely shattered," Ellie wrote alongside a throwback photo of her parents: Treat and Pam Van Sant. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

Ellie also shared a jacket monogrammed with her father's name and a photo of the family's backyard in Vermont, captioned, "We're home, Dad."

Treat and Pam married in 1988 and shared two children together: 24-year-old Ellie and 31-year-old Gill.

Vermont State Police are still actively investigating the accident which resulted in Treat's death. They believe that the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV didn't see Treat's bike when they turned left into a parking lot, causing the fatal collision.

In a statement after his death, his family said, "As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

"It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief."