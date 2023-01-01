Sami Sheen 'not comfortable' working outside OnlyFans app

Sami Sheen has clarified her job description as an OnlyFans model.

The 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to TikTok to clarify a previous comment wherein she called herself a "sex worker".

After fans questioned what the job description entailed, Sami asserted that she was strictly an OnlyFans model.

"I am not a p-star," she responded to comments in a TikTok video. "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex."

She added, "I don't do that, but I also don't have no judgement toward the people (who) do."

While insisting that she was "not comfortable" taking on work outside of the OnlyFans app, Sami explained the reason she called herself a sex worker "was because my main source of income is from my OF".

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform known for hosting not-safe-for-work content. Sami joined in June last year.

"If people did their f**king research, they would realise that there are multiple forms of (sex) work," Sami summarised. "I've been doing OF for almost a full year now and I love my job."