Glenda Jackson dies aged 87

Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87.

The veteran performer died on Thursday morning after a brief illness, according to her agent Lionel Larner.

"Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side," he said in a statement. "She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine."

Jackson won the Best Actress Oscar twice in the 1970s for her leading roles in Women in Love and A Touch of Class, for which she also won the Golden Globe.

In addition, she scored a Best Actress BAFTA for 1971's Sunday Bloody Sunday and two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Elizabeth I in the 1971 TV series Elizabeth R.

On the stage, Jackson was nominated for five Olivier Awards over the course of her career and was awarded the Leading Actress Tony in 2018 for the revival of Three Tall Women.

Her other notable movie roles include Mary, Queen of Scots, Hedda, The Incredible Sarah, and Hopscotch.

Jackson took a break from her acting career in the 1990s and ventured into politics. She served as a Labour MP in north London from 1992 to 2015.

She later returned to acting, with her winning a BAFTA TV award for Best Actress for 2019's Elizabeth Is Missing.

Jackson was married to Roy Hodges between 1958 and 1976 and they share a son, newspaper columnist Dan Hodges.