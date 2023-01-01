Bradley Cooper to lead and direct Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper has signed up to lead and direct the upcoming film Is This Thing On?

The Hangover actor has signed on to star alongside his close friend Will Arnett in Searchlight Pictures' new film, which he will also direct.

Arnett penned the script for Is This Thing On? with See How They Run screenwriter Mark Chappell before the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike began in May.

According to Deadline, Cooper is expected to do another pass of the script with Arnett and Chappell but they won't be able to until the strike ends.

Cooper will produce the film through his Lea Pictures banner, alongside Arnett and Kris Thykier.

Plot details for Is This Thing On? have been kept under wraps.

The Oscar-nominated actor made his directorial debut in 2018 with A Star Is Born and recently completed production on his second directorial venture, the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro. He stars as the conductor/composer in the project, which he also produced and co-wrote.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike last month over a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over residual payments for work on streaming service projects, among other issues.