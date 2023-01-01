Kourtney Kardashian accuses Kim of taking Dolce & Gabbana collaboration 'for her own'

Kourtney Kardashian has accused her sister Kim Kardashian of taking her professional relationship with designers Dolce & Gabbana "for her own".

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star sisters opened up about their feud, caused by Kim collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana on a fashion show four months after Kourtney worked with them on her Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

"It's just legit copying my wedding," Kourtney, 44, told her half-sister Kendall Jenner during a tearful heart-to-heart. "She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, 'Woah, this is amazing. We're having the best time.' She could never give an acknowledgement."

The Poosh founder continued, "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn't even see it, she sees it for the dollar signs."

Kourtney insisted that she knows "no one has to get my permission" to work with the luxury brand, but admitted she felt her sister did the collaboration too soon after her wedding and took away from her special moment.

"If I did it to Kim, she would freak out," the mother of three said. "To me, it was more personal, I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding."

Kim, 42, denied purposely stealing her sister's spotlight. During the episode, she said she "couldn't have been more mindful" of Kourtney and shared that she told Dolce & Gabbana: "Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney."

The SKIMS founder insisted that she had even emailed the luxury label "begging them" to postpone the project for a year.

"What I've realised in this lifetime is that everyone has their own truth and how they think something happened," Kim said. "It's all gonna come out on the show."

Kourtney and Travis got married in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.