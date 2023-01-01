Zoe Saldaña laments Avatar 5 postponement to 2031

Zoe Saldaña has responded to the new release dates for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water star reacted to news that Avatar 3's release date had been delayed from next year to 2025 - in turn pushing back the planned Avatar 4 and 5 movies.

"Great! I'm gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out," Zoe wrote in her post. "I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar."

The 44-year-old portrayed the Pandora native Neytiri in the first two Avatar films, released in 2009 and 2022 respectively.

Avatar 5 has now been scheduled for release in 2031. The CGI work required for each instalment has been blamed for the postponement.

Producer Jon Landau explained that the delays are to ensure the quality of the finished films.

"Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect," he wrote via Twitter after the new release date announcement. "The team is hard at work and can't wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025."

Disney, which distributes the Avatar franchise, announced a massive reshuffle in its release calendar earlier this week.