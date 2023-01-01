Hans Zimmer proposes to partner during London concert

Composer Hans Zimmer proposed to his partner onstage during his concert in London on Thursday night.

The 65-year-old, who is known for composing music for films such as Inception, Dune, and The Lion King, brought his partner onto the stage towards the end of the show at The O2 arena.

"There's one more thing. So this is the woman I love, apparently she loves me," he told the audience. "Why did I bring her up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?"

The four-time Grammy winner then finally asked, "Will you marry me?"

Zimmer's girlfriend accepted his proposal, which prompted the audience to stand and burst into applause.

"Things are working out well, the backdoor is locked. Everything is good," the German composer jokingly said.

He added, "I've got this one little number left. It's intimate in its insignificance but maybe not so insignificant and maybe I quite like it."

The Oscar winner went on to perform Time from 2010's Inception as his now-fiancé sat beside him.

"You were an incredible audience. I'm really sorry but tonight I'm really moved, you've really moved me and that's amazing," the composer said at the end of the show.

Zimmer has been married twice before, to model Vicki Carolin and Suzanne Zimmer.