Andy Muschietti to direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct a new Batman movie.

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced on Thursday night that Muschietti will direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold, his second DC project after The Flash.

"We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran said to Variety. "It's a magnificent film - funny, emotional, thrilling - and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame.

"So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara (Muschietti) signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

In addition to directing, Muschietti will produce the film with his sister and creative partner Barbara for their Double Dream banner alongside Gunn and Safran, who took over DC Studios in November. A screenwriter has not yet been attached to the project.

According to Variety, the film is based on the comic series by Grant Morrison in which Bruce Wayne's biological son serves as Robin to his father's Batman. It will mark the first time Robin has been portrayed in a live-action movie since 1997's Batman & Robin.

The film is entirely separate to The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. A sequel, The Batman Part II, is due to be released in October 2025.

Muschietti's latest film, The Flash, was released in cinemas on Friday.