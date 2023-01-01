Rosie O'Donnell still doesn't trust Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't trust Ellen DeGeneres after their public fallout.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian/actress addressed her strained relationship with the former talk show host, who had publicly denied that they were ever friends years ago.

"She texted me a few weeks ago checking in, seeing how I'm doing, and I asked her how she's surviving not being on TV. It's a big transition," said Rosie, referring to the end of Ellen's long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, last year.

Detailing their conversation, the former View host shared, "She wrote, 'I'm really sorry, and I don't remember that.' I guess she saw me talk about it on Andy Cohen’s show."

In 1998, Ellen claimed, "I don't know her. We're not friends," when asked about Rosie during an interview on Larry King Live, despite them being friends for years.

Rosie, 61, told the outlet, "We've had our weirdness in our relationship. I don't know if it's jealousy, competition or the fact that she said a mean thing about me once that really hurt my feelings."

She added, "I just feel like I don't trust this person to be in my world."

The A League of Their Own actress, who is a mother of five, noted that she and Ellen knew each other very well.

"It would never occur to me to say 'I don't know her' about somebody whose babies I held when they were born," she said. "I have a picture of her holding (my son) Parker. I know her mother. I could identify her brother without her in the room."