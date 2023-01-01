Rebel Wilson admits she hasn't started wedding planning

Rebel Wilson has admitted she and her fiancée Ramona Agruma haven't started wedding planning yet.

During the launch party for her new dating app, Fluid, on Thursday, the Pitch Perfect actress told Page Six that she and her fiancée have been too busy to start planning their wedding.

"It's really hard," the 43-year-old shared. "So I said to (Ramona), 'We won't get married this year.' But (we're) hopefully planning on next year. It's been interesting to talk about it, but (we) don't have any plans yet."

Rebel was set up with the fashion designer by a mutual friend and the pair went public with their relationship, Rebel's first with a woman, in June 2022. They got engaged in Disneyland in California in February 2023.

During that time, the Australian star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce, via surrogate in November 2022.

The Senior Year actress is currently promoting Fluid, a dating app that doesn't use labels.

"I just would have really benefitted from something where you didn't have to label your sexuality or say I'm this or that," she explained. "Because I was not 100 per cent straight but I didn't know how to classify that."