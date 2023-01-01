'You get to wear your own clothes!' Why Peter Dinklage finds voice acting to be 'libearating'

Peter Dinklage is "liberated" by voice acting.

The 54-year-old star has appeared on camera numerous times in movies such as 'Avengers: Infinity War' and is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series 'Game of Thrones' but is now providing the voice of an evil robot in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' and compared trying out a new voice to wearing a different costume.

He told Collider: "I just like to mix it up and not repeat myself, and I've never played a robot from a different galaxy who has a bit of an evil streak running through him. I've done some other voice work for other things and I find it to be really fun, very unique from being on sets – isolating at times, but Steven [Caple Jr], our director, was there on Zoom with me. Every session he guided me through, and he was so accessible. I find not relying on other things as an actor, and just solely your voice, it really can be very liberating, and it calls into focus how important it is even when you're on camera, like what great actors like Daniel Day-Lewis will do with their voices every time, how it's just like a costume or an accent, or something. It's just how you transform the voice – transform – is just as important as anything else, and my favorite actors have always done that."

Peter went on to add that it can be "fun" to be able to wear comfortable clothes to work instead of having to spend hours in hair and make up when he is appearing in a live-action role.

He added: "It's very weird if taken out of context, if you're in the room going, [makes an assortment of grunting noises]. If somebody's in the next apartment, they will have questions. But no, it's all fun. I mean, you get to wear your own clothes and your comfortable shoes and not have hair and makeup, you're in an air-conditioned sound booth, and it's great. And the people over at Soundtrack [Studios], a place in Flatiron that I work at a lot, I'm very familiar with all of them, and they're super sweet over there."

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is out now.