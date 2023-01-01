'Insane actor' Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal is an "insane actor".

The 42-year-old actor stars in the upcoming 'Road House' remake and co-star Jessica Williams, 33, loved working with him.

She told Variety: "It was so cool working with him. He’s an amazing actor. I was so excited to do ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s an insane actor. Every time, you’re learning. My job as an actor, especially on ‘Shrinking,’ is to make everyone look good by knowing what the hell I’m doing on set. I love volleying, and I got to do that with Jake.”

The original flick starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a bouncer hired to clean up The Double Deuce – one of the rowdiest and loudest bars in Missouri. Dalton is then put to the test when he has to protect the town from the corrupt businessman Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara).

'Road House' had a modest box office response but has since gained cult status and is still considered a classic by Swayze's fans.

The remake is directed by Doug Liman and stars Gyllenhaal as James Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys.

Dalton soon discovers that there is trouble in this tropical paradise.

The cast includes Daniela Melchior as Ellie and Joaquim de Almedia as Sheriff Black.

Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Darren Barnett and Beau Knapp all have undisclosed roles.