Jodie Comer admits it was 'tough' working with baby co-star in The End We Start From

Jodie Comer has admitted it was both "tough" and rewarding to work with a baby in almost every scene for The End We Start From.

The British survival thriller, based on Megan Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name, follows a new mother and her baby as they abandon their home in London after a flood and flee northwards.

Comer admitted during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that it was "tricky" working alongside a real baby in almost every scene.

"I knew that that was going to be tricky. I think people go, 'Oh my God, baby in every scene,' they think of time (and) money, and that's true, it's tough, but then whenever the baby's onscreen you're just like (awed gasp). They're so honest! They're not trying," she shared.

"It's just so real. When I spoke to (director) Mahalia (Belo), you know, she really wanted to depict motherhood in any honest way and she was really passionate that and I found that really interesting and I was a big fan of her."

The 30-year-old, who also produced the movie, described the film as a "very intimate story" despite its setting within an environmental crisis.

"It's essentially a very intimate story about motherhood and Mother Nature and the will and power that both of those things hold," she stated.

The End We Start From, which doesn't yet have a release date, also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, and Mark Strong.