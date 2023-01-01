Chris Hemsworth turns to surfing during 'turmoil'

Chris Hemsworth turns to surfing during times of "inner conflict or turmoil".

During a recent interview with GQ, the Australian actor discussed the benefits of one of his favourite activities: surfing.

"I've always loved surfing," the 39-year-old proclaimed. "It's one of the few things that hold my attention completely and in its entirety."

The Thor star told the magazine that he finds the water sport to be "cleansing" during times of uncertainty.

"There's a cleansing every time I get into the water. If I'm having some sort of inner conflict or turmoil, it's the one place I go," Chris shared. "There's a feeling of starting again."

During the production of his latest film, Extraction 2, which was filmed in Prague, Chris flew to Hossegor in southwest France to surf every other weekend.

"That got me through," he confessed.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Spiderhead actor said that he has been "enjoying downtime". He is currently "unemployed" after a "busy 10 years" filled with Marvel movies, both Extraction films, the National Geographic docuseries Limitless, and many other features such as Men in Black: International, Bad Times at the El Royale, Ghostbusters (2016), and In the Heart of the Sea.

Extraction 2 is streaming on Netflix now.