Prince Louis charms crowds with salute at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis charmed crowds with a salute at his grandfather King Charles III’s official birthday celebrations on Saturday.

The five-year-old royal stole the show as he raised his hand to his forehead and saluted from the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London during the Royal Air Force flypast at Trooping the Colour. He was also spotted pulling a series of comical expressions as members of the British Royal Family gathered for the monarch's first official birthday parade since becoming king.

Louis, who is apparently keen to become a fighter pilot when he grows up, seemingly imitated flying a fast plane by puffing out his cheeks and clenching his fists as he held out both arms.

Earlier in the day, Louis again amused onlookers with his scene stealing antics as he held his nose to show his apparent dislike of an unpleasant smell. The fourth in line to the British throne was also spotted sticking out his tongue and gritting his teeth as he sat alongside his older siblings Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, his mother Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla as they travelled along The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage.

Louis’ father William, Prince of Wales and King Charles travelled on horseback to the palace, where they joined family members for the impressive six-minute flypast.

Trooping the Colour is an annual parade performed by the British Army to mark the sovereign's birthday.

Yesterday's celebrations marked King Charles' first Trooping the Colour since his coronation in May. He won't turn 75 until his actual birthday in November.

Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were not present for the ceremony.