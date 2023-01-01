Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills, California.

The former Saturday Night Live star was behind the wheel when he lost control on 4 March, hitting a fire hydrant before slamming into the side of a nearby property.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office vowed to take the allegations “seriously”, and the comedian has been charged with one count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

"In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore.

"As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Davidson is due to be arraigned on 27 July.

The 29-year-old star was travelling with his girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders when the collision happened at around 11pm. No one was seriously injured.

Officers reportedly believe the speed of the vehicle contributed to the crash.

The house later had to be demolished due to the crash impact.