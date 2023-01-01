Jodie Comer sparks speculation of split from James Burke

Jodie Comer has sparked speculation that she and her boyfriend James Burke have broken up.

While accepting her Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award at the Tony Awards last week, the Prima Facie star thanked "family and friends" for their support and did not thank her partner James.

After the speech, reports arose online that Jodie and James, an American IT consultant and lacrosse player, had split up.

"Jodie and James were really loved up for a while, but they're in different parts of the world. She's at a really exciting time in her career and putting all the opportunities coming her way first," one source told The Sun of their relationship. "All of her hard work over the years is paying off. She's looking forward to her future."

The British actress met James while shooting Free Guy in Boston, where he is based, in 2019. They have reportedly not been pictured publicly together since 2020.

That year, Jodie spoke to The Sunday Times about making the "tricky" long-distance relationship work.

"It's like with anything in life, if you want it enough, you make it work," she said. "You know, I would never want to speak badly about people in my past, but yeah, this relationship feels very different. This feels like ­nothing else.

"When you actually feel it, you're like, 'Ahhh, so this is what it feels like!' And it was special. I was away, it was the height of summer, I was doing this incredible job that was so much fun, it was my first time working in the States. So it was a lot of firsts."