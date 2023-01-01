Zack Snyder has waited 20 years to make Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has been waiting 20 years to make 'Rebel Moon'.

The 57-year-old director has helmed the upcoming Netflix space opera film and described it as the culmination of decades of work.

Speaking at the streaming giant's TUDUM global fan event in Brazil at the weekend, Zack said: "This movie, for me, existed elementally for 20 years. It's a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I'm getting a chance to tell a story that I've been thinking about for quite a while.

"I just really wanted to make a giant, atmospheric space adventure."

The sci-fi flick features stars such as Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein and Zack gave fans a hint of what to expect when the movie comes out in December.

The 'Army of the Dead' director said: "I've been working on this story for quite a while. It's about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that get visited by the armies of the Mother World which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit.

"I don't want to give it all away, but if they decided to fight, let's say that was an option, they would have to travel around the galaxy to find warriors to fight with them. And so, it had us travelling quite a bit."

Cary Elwes feature in the cast of the movie and is convinced that it will be a hit.

The 'Princess Bride' star said: "I can't tell you much, honestly, other than that it's an epic film. I think that fans will just be so excited when they get a chance to see it.

"It's a huge, huge movie, and Zack, as you know, knows how to do epic. So, it was a delightful experience, and I'm excited for the fans to see it. It'll be out in Christmas, and it's great fun."