Brody Jenner engaged to pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is engaged to marry his pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco.

The Hills alum posted a video on Instagram on Sunday showing him popping the question to the professional surfer in front of the guests at their baby shower.

"Can't wait to love you forever (ring emoji)," he wrote in the caption of the proposal video.

In the footage, Brody told the crowd, "I just want to thank you all for coming here, I really appreciate it, love you all. Cheers... Wait, wait, one more thing, one more thing..."

Brody then pulled a ring box out of his pocket and got down on one knee as the crowd cheered. He and Tia, 26, hugged and kissed after she accepted his proposal.

The TV personality's mother Linda Thompson wrote in the comments, "The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day! Congratulations… I love you both so very much!"

Meanwhile, Brody's father Caitlyn Jenner reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Major!!!!!" with a ring emoji.

The 39-year-old also received congratulations from The Hills alum Heidi Montag, his former stepfather David Foster, and his brother Brandon Jenner.

Brody and Tia, who made their relationship Instagram official in mid-2022, announced in January that they are expecting their first child.

He was previously engaged to his ex Kaitlynn Carter.