Gal Gadot feels empowered to develop own projects after Wonder Woman 3 cancellation

Gal Gadot feels "empowered" to develop her own projects following the cancellation of a third Wonder Woman movie.

The Israeli actress told Total Film magazine that she is feeling inspired to go out and generate her own work instead of waiting to be hired as an actor.

"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive," she said.

"I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."

Gadot got her first producer credit on 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 and was set to produce its follow-up, Wonder Woman 3. However, it was announced in December that Warner Bros. executives were no longer moving forward with Patty Jenkins' movie following the change of leadership at DC Studios.

Yet, despite the cancellation, Gadot has reprised her Wonder Woman role for two cameos in recent DC movies.

The 38-year-old is currently promoting Heart of Stone, a crime thriller she produced and stars in. It will be released on Netflix on 11 August.