Sienna Miller's father battling Alzheimer's disease

Sienna Miller's father, Edwin Miller, is battling Alzheimer's disease.

On Sunday, the actress' sister Savannah Miller, 44, opened up about her dad's ailing health in a heartfelt Instagram post to mark Father's Day.

"There he is.. my papa. The man with the deepest heart, wisest words and the most incredible hug giver to ever live. I miss him beyond description," the fashion designer wrote.

She continued, "As his Alzheimer's progresses and he slowly withdraws from the world, my heart aches for this man. His hugs are still as deep, thank God, but the life and spark, that was all pervading, has gone out."

Savannah ended the moving post by writing, "It is such a cruel and complicated thing to navigate. Sending love to everyone for whom today is hard."

Back in March, the sisters and their two half-brothers, Stephen and Charles, posed for a family photo with their father, who is a former art dealer.

Savannah wrote at the time, "For the first time in six years, we're all together with our dad... A lot has changed in that time, with his declining health, but at the same time, nothing at all."

In May, Sienna, 41, revealed that she would be moving back to London, where she was raised, this summer after living in New York since 2016.

During an interview on the Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi, the American Sniper actress stated that being so far away from her family during the pandemic was "rough" and she "recently kind of fell out of love" with the Big Apple.