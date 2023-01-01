Tom Cruise affirms making movies is a 'privilege'

Tom Cruise stated that making movies is a "privilege".

While on the red carpet on Monday in Rome for the world premiere of his new film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the veteran actor expressed that acting and travelling had always been his plan.

The 60-year-old took to the stage to make a passionate speech during the event, reports Variety.

“My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture,” the Top Gun actor stated.

He continued, “Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone.”

The Jack Reacher actor walked the red carpet with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie as well as castmates including Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

He said of the director during his speech, “He’s had a hand in every single film I’ve made over the past 16 years. He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being.”

Tom will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible, which will premiere in cinemas on 12 July.