Michael Imperioli remembers James Gandolfini 10 years after his death

Michael Imperioli has remembered his late co-star James Gandolfini on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

James, who played mob boss Tony Soprano in the HBO series The Sopranos, died of a heart attack in Rome in 2013 at the age of 51.

Michael - who starred as Tony Soprano's protégé Christopher Moltisanti in the show - took to Instagram on the 10-year anniversary of James's death to share his favourite photo of himself with the actor.

"Batman and Robin... my favorite picture of us. And I can't help thinking where we ended up that night and what you said. That was one for the books," the 57-year-old star of The White Lotus captioned the post.

Michael added that he would have loved to have "shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late-night chat," before ending his post with: "Miss you lots as do so many on the planet".

Edie Falco, 59, also paid tribute to James, confessing she was jealous of her co-star's confidence on set.

"If he had an impulse to say something a little different, or to change the blocking, he just did it. And I was jealous that he had somehow gotten permission from himself to do that kind of thing," the Nurse Jackie actress explained.

James's 24-year-old son, Michael, honoured his late father on Father's Day by sharing a throwback photo of himself as a kid with his dad.

"Happy Father's Day Dad. I love you. Today, tomorrow, and everyday. I miss you, I love you," Michael captioned the post.