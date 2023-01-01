Julian Sands search resumes five months after disappearance

The search for British actor Julian Sands has resumed five months after he went missing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on Monday that they had resumed the search for the A Room with a View star, who disappeared in January this year while hiking around Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains in California.

The search was previously suspended due to winter weather conditions.

"Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions," they noted, reports Deadline. "Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow."

Despite continued bad conditions, Julian's case has remained active and search efforts have been set to continue in a limited capacity.

San Bernardino sheriffs said they had conducted eight searches to find the actor, along with eight other operations.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff reportedly participated in Monday's search across Mount Baldy. The effort also included the use of two helicopters and drone crews.

Back in January, the 65-year-old's family thanked the authorities for their search and rescue efforts.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County sheriff's department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams... who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home," their statement said. "We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."