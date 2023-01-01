Rob Schneider advises Garth Brooks to 'shut up' amid beer backlash

Rob Schneider has advised Garth Brooks not to respond to criticism about his upcoming bar.

While speaking to Fox News Digital for an interview published on Monday, The Hot Chick star addressed the backlash the country singer faced after confirming his as-yet-unopened bar in Nashville would sell Bud Light beer.

Officials at the Anheuser-Busch brewing company have suffered a decline in Bud Light sales and a boycott from some conservative commentators and celebrities since transgender star Dylan Mulvaney appeared in a social media promotion for the beverage in April.

"I think next time, he's going to stay out of it. Isn't he?" Rob told the outlet. "I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he's going to pretend like 'I don't have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant.'

"I think the culture is in a very weird little place of hypersensitivity one way or the other. And I think that's why most people shut their mouths. I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say I have nothing to do with it."

The country singer's bar Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk has been scheduled to open later this year. Previously, Garth told fans that "every brand of beer" would be available at the establishment.

After his comments caused a stir, Garth doubled down on his decision to sell the controversial brand.

"Everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me," he said on his Inside Studio G livestream. "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's OK, man."