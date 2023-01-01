Jonathan Majors to face trial in assault case in August

Jonathan Majors will stand trial on assault and harassment charges in August.

The Creed III actor was arrested in New York City on 25 March and slapped with misdemeanour charges of assault and aggravated harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. He has denied the allegations.

Majors, 33, appeared in court in New York City on Tuesday for a brief status update, which lasted around three minutes. During the hearing, Judge Rachel S. Pauley set the trial date as 3 August.

According to Variety, the judge told Majors that he is required to return to court in person on that date otherwise a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

"I obviously don't want that to happen, so just stay in touch with your attorney," she told Majors, who responded, "Loud and clear."

In April, the alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection banning both parties from having direct or indirect contact with each other. On Tuesday, Judge Pauley reminded Majors that the order remained in effect and he must have "no contact whatsoever" with the woman until the start of the trial.

After his arrest, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

In the wake of the alleged incident, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was dropped by his management and PR teams.