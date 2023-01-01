Sylvester Stallone gives awkward dating advice to his daughters' boyfriends

Sylvester Stallone has revealed the rather awkward advice he has given to his daughters' suitors.

During an in-depth interview with WSJ. Magazine on Monday, the Rambo star claimed he knows "how these guys think" because he happens to "have been one".

"It's nature, but I want to let them know. I say, 'OK, when you're trying to kiss her, it's like you're trying to kiss me at the same time,'" the 76-year-old explained to the magazine. "I'm very connected to my family, so if you do something that's inappropriate, it's like you did it to me. And there's going to be an issue and it's going to be a great deal of pain."

The Creed actor, who is father to daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21, added that he is very defensive when it comes to his family.

"I'm incredibly protective over my daughters, because I know it's a dangerous planet," he continued. "I don't know how (women) do it, because you have to be on guard all the time. I mean, guys are so big and so strong. Why are women so cunning? Why do you think? How about self-preservation, moron?"

This isn't the first time Sylvester's involvement in his daughters' relationships has come to light. Last month, Sistine revealed that her dad "writes most of our breakup texts".

Sylvester, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters let the cameras into their home to document their lives for The Family Stallone reality show. The first season premiered in May and a second series is in development.