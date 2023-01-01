Trevor Noah signs podcast deal with Spotify

Trevor Noah has signed with Spotify for an upcoming podcast series.

The former host of The Daily Show will release an original weekly podcast on the music streaming platform later this year.

According to Spotify, the podcast will blend the South African comedian's "signature humour and razor-sharp with his global perspective to deliver a unique taste on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment".

The podcast, which does not have a name yet, will feature in-depth interviews with "some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world", the streaming company revealed.

"I have always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do," the 39-year-old told Variety about the upcoming project. "I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I've always created."

The stand-up comedian teased that he will be inviting "fascinating" guests onto the podcast.

"We'll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people. We'll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode," he mused.

The podcast will be a Spotify original, however, it will not be exclusive to the streamer; it will be available to listen to on several other platforms.

The company has exclusive deals with top podcasters such as Emma Chamberlain, Dax Shepard, Joe Rogan, and Alex Cooper.