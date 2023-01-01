Chris Hemsworth recalls working out with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Hemsworth recalled his excitement to hang out with Arnold Schwarzenegger at a gym in Brazil.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star was in the South American country last week to attend Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, during which he got the chance to work out with The Terminator himself.

The 39-year-old actor described the experience as "the highlight of my life".

"I saw him in the gym and I was like, 'Oh my god! That's Arnold!' And the heart rate goes up a bit, there's nervous trepidation," the Extraction star told ET. "He's like, 'Chris! Oh, hey, how are ya?' And we had a chat. He's wonderful."

Chris described training with Arnold, 75, as "respectful" and "supportive".

"I didn't want to go near the competitive side of a Schwarzenegger. He has that in spades," the Rush actor confessed.

Chris also revealed that a set piece in his new film, Extraction 2, was an homage to Arnold.

"There's a scene where I'm on top of a train holding a big minigun and I was like, 'We gotta do the Arnold Commando shot!' and so that's an homage to him and all the incredible things he's done on screen."

Extraction 2 is now streaming on Netflix.