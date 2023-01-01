Tom Cruise hails 'engrossing' Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise believes 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' is the perfect entry point into the franchise for newcomers.

The 60-year-old actor starred in the first 'Mission: Impossible' movie in 1996, and Tom believes the new film could help to attract new, younger viewers to the franchise.

He told Collider: "They could start with this film to see and understand that this is all real, all the action is real, it’s practical. This movie is an epic adventure.

"It’s so lush, filled with practical action and amazing locations."

Tom believes the new film has a "very engrossing story".

The veteran actor also hailed the movie's star-studded cast, which includes Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

He said: "[The movie has] submarines, it has the desert, it has Rome, beautiful locations in Abu Dhabi, Norway, a train that we built, action on the train, and a very engrossing story with a really beautiful cast, an amazing, very charismatic cast.

"I think when you look at this movie, it really defines what I think about cinema and why because you look at this kind of cast, you look at a brilliant ensemble cast, and the kind of story is very engrossing."

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell recently admitted to being inspired by Tom.

The 41-year-old actress confessed to being wowed by the work ethic of her co-star.

The brunette beauty told 'ET Canada': "He’s a one-man studio. There is nothing this man doesn’t know about movie-making and the cinematic experience for the audience.

"It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments. For me, he remains a real inspiration as a professional, dedicated, enthusiastic guy, whose own success has never been his demise."