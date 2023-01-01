Jensen Ackles wants to play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

Jensen Ackles has expressed his interest in portraying Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

While speaking at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy, the Supernatural alum addressed rumours that he was being considered for the role of the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC film.

"Uh, I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you," Jensen teased, via Deadline. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes."

The actor also joked that The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal would probably get the part over him.

"Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah," he laughed. "God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something."

Jensen noted that no actors are having conversations about the project, which currently doesn't have a screenwriter attached, due to the ongoing writers' strike.

"Look, right now nobody's talking about anything. There's a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything," he stated, before adding, "Would I entertain the idea of playing my favourite superhero of all time? I would love it. Sign me up."

Last week, it was announced that The Flash director Andy Muschietti will direct The Brave and the Bold, which will follow Bruce Wayne/Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin.

Earlier this year, James described the movie as "a strange father-and-son story about the two of them and based on Grant Morrison's run of the Batman".