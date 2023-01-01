Kim Kardashian explains why she removed one of her daughter's TikTok videos

Kim Kardashian has revealed why she took down one of North West's videos from their shared TikTok account.

The 10-year-old raised eyebrows in March when she posted a video of her lip-syncing to the salacious lyrics in Ice Spice's song Boy's a liar, Pt. 2 while wearing a red curly wig to match the rapper's hairstyle.

Explaining the removal, Kim told Time magazine, "As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down.'"

The 42-year-old added that she sees TikTok as an important creative outlet for North, however, in that instance, she admitted her ex-husband Kanye West might have been right when he expressed concerns about his daughter being on the video-sharing app.

"I saw on the internet, (people saying) 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance," she noted. "But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."

Kanye made his feelings about North being on TikTok publicly known on Instagram last year when he wrote, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW. WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

The Skims founder responded, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, the father of her four children, in February 2021 and it was finalised in November 2022.