Gal Gadot teases future as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has hinted that her time playing Wonder Woman is not over yet.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Israeli actress was asked if she will play Diana Prince/Wonder Woman ever again following the cancellation of the superhero's third standalone movie - and she hinted that she's working on her return.

"Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it," Gadot teased.

The 38-year-old made her debut as the Amazonian warrior in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was gearing up to reprise the role in Wonder Woman 3 when it was cancelled following the leadership change at DC Studios in late 2022.

After the project was scrapped, Gadot tweeted, "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Gadot last played the character in a substantial capacity in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, however, she recently had cameo appearances in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

In the meantime, the actress has been feeling "empowered" to develop her own stories and has completed filming the action-thriller Heart of Stone and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White.