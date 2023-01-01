Maya Hawke has mixed feelings about Stranger Things character getting a girlfriend

Maya Hawke has mixed feelings about her Stranger Things character Robin having a girlfriend in the final season.

While speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment for an interview, the Stranger Things star discussed how her character Robin Buckley sparked a romance with her crush Vickie, played by Amybeth McNulty, at the end of the show's fourth season.

Feeling "mixed" about the development, Maya explained, "It's both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence."

The actress clarified that she didn't want the relationship to impede on her character's scenes with Steve, portrayed by Joe Keery, in the next season.

"That friendship with Steve is so special," Maya gushed. "And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they're really important and they deserve their airtime."

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Maya called for her character to die in the show's fifth and final season.

"I would love to die and get my hero's moment," she said. "I'd love to die with honour, as any actor would."

Production on the series has been delayed due to the ongoing writers' strike.