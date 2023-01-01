Man arrested after breaking into Pierce Brosnan's Malibu home

A man has been arrested for entering Pierce Brosnan's home in Malibu, California.

The Mamma Mia! actor had his home broken into on Monday by a man who had also urinated and defecated in his neighbour's garden.

According to TMZ, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rushed to the actor's home after receiving reports of a man who had been wandering around Pierce and his neighbour's properties.

Sources told the outlet that the trespasser was seen doing his business in the neighbour's garden before rummaging through the bins and moving on to the 70-year-old actor’s house.

The man in question entered the James Bond star’s property through the laundry room, where he apparently cleaned himself off.

He fled the scene and headed towards the beach when the police arrived that the house. However, he was later found by a police helicopter hiding in the rocks along the coast. He was taken into custody and charged with burglary, for stealing the water he used while washing.

The actor's wife Keely Shaye Smith was reportedly home at the time of the incident, though it is unclear whether Pierce was also present.