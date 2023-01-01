Maya Hawke lied to Ethan Hawke about going to therapy

Maya Hawke lied to her dad Ethan Hawke about going to therapy when she was actually going to lose her virginity.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the Stranger Things actress, who is the daughter of Ethan and Uma Thurman, made the admission as she took part in a game with her Asteroid City co-star Bryan Cranston.

"What was the worst trouble you got into as a teen?" host Andy asked, to which she replied, "Oh, I lied about where... I said that I was going to therapy, and I really went to lose my virginity."

Breaking Bad star Bryan jokingly said, "Me too."

"I can't believe I just said that, but that is true," Maya added. "My father was very, very upset."

The 24-year-old then clarified that the Before Sunrise actor simply found out she had lied about going to therapy, rather than the virginity part of the situation.

"He gave me a real hard time," the actress recalled. "He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?' And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I'm not allowed to tell lies?'"

"Wow, that is such a good line," Andy replied, before asking if the Gattaca actor respected her response.

"He did, he was like, 'F**k this kid!'" Maya confirmed.

Asteroid City, also starring Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks, will be released in cinemas on Friday.