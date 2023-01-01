Ryan Murphy denies 'nonsense' American Horror Story writers' strike claim

Ryan Murphy has denied an allegation suggesting that his writers would be punished for striking.

A spokesperson for the American Horror Story creator responded to a series of tweets posted on Wednesday which claimed that writers on the show had been threatened with career ruin if they respected the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Former Law & Order: SVU executive producer and WGA strike captain Warren Leight wrote on Twitter that American Horror Story writers had been told "they'll be blackballed in Murphy-land" if they continued picketing.

A representative for famed producer Murphy called the claim "absolute nonsense" and "categorically false".

Leight later removed his tweet, but reposted others' responses to it.

American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th instalment in the anthology series, is currently shooting in New York, while two other Murphy productions are still in production amid the strike.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Glee creator is planning to leave Netflix at the end of his five-year overall deal and move to Disney.

Hollywood writers went on strike on 2 May this year, over a dispute between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The dispute concerns a pay gap between writers working for streaming services and broadcast companies, as well as a request for writing contracts to include pension, healthcare, and duration of employment terms.