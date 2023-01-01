Vanessa Kirby would be honoured to join MCU

Vanessa Kirby has addressed speculation that she has been cast in Fantastic Four.

While speaking to ET Canada at the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in Rome, The Crown actress was asked whether she had been cast in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

"I love the MCU universe and yeah, it would be an honour to join them," she responded, neither confirming nor denying the rumour. "And I really love Kevin (Feige, Marvel Studios CEO). I think he's a visionary."

Vanessa concluded, "All I can say is that it would be an honour to join them (the MCU) in any element."

Reports have previously arisen speculating that the actress is going to play Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, in the forthcoming Marvel flick. The character was portrayed by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara in previous Fantastic Four films.

Fantastic Four, directed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled to be released in May 2025. None of the cast has been announced yet.

Vanessa has already appeared in two big franchises - Mission: Impossible and the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in which she reprises her role as The White Widow, will begin its rollout in cinemas on 10 July.