Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom saw sober pact as 'opportunity to reset'

Katy Perry agreed to go sober with her partner Orlando Bloom as it gave her an "opportunity to reset".

In late March, the Roar singer revealed she was five weeks into a sobriety pact with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and in a new interview with People, Katy explained why she agreed to the commitment.

"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day (20 February), and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," the 38-year-old told the publication. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

The Firework singer shared that she wanted to support Orlando as he gave up alcohol to focus on a movie shoot.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted the opportunity to be supportive," Katy continued. "It's really hard to do anything whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

Katy, who runs the non-alcoholic drinks brand De Soi, added that she doesn't like to label herself as "sober or whatever".

"I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run," she stated.

Katy shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando, 46. The couple got engaged in 2019.