Priscilla Presley 'excited' to see Sofia Coppola’s movie Priscilla

Priscilla Presley stated she is “excited” to see Sofia Coppola’s new movie, Priscilla.

While speaking to TMZ, the former wife of Elvis Presley expressed her thoughts on the upcoming film which is based on her famous 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me.

“I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” the actress told the outlet. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

The film will tell the story of Pricilla and the late Burning Love singer's early romance. The former couple will be portrayed by actors Cailee Spaeny, known for her role in On the Basis of Sex, and Jacob Elordi, who is known for his role in Euphoria.

Although Priscilla might be in support of the film, some members of the Elvis Estate are not so thrilled.

Multiple officials connected to the estate have said that the film was produced without the estate's knowledge or consent.

One estate official who has seen the film described the award-winning filmmakers writing and directing as “horrible”. They added, “The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.”

The film is set to be released in cinemas in October.