Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath finalise divorce

Kevin McKidd and his former wife Arielle Goldrath have finalised their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by People on Thursday, the Grey's Anatomy actor and his ex-wife officially settled their divorce case on 20 June.

The final divorce papers revealed that the pair planned on abiding by their prenuptial agreement.

Arielle originally filed for divorce from the actor in December 2022, claiming that the pair had separated in July that year. She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

"I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," Kevin previously shared in an Instagram statement. "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us."

He continued, "Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She's one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I've ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other... It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."

Kevin and Arielle share two children together: five-year-old Aidan and three-year-old Nava. Arielle requested the court grant her joint legal and physical custody over the kids, determine how to split their assets in mediation, and restore her original name - Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

The Six Four actor married Arielle in January 2018.

Earlier this month, Kevin was spotted sharing a kiss with Station 19's Danielle Savre while on vacation in Italy.